Stonypoint High School temporary employee charged with sexual assault

- The Round Rock Police Department arrested a temporary worker from Stony Point High School on Wednesday.

Tyrell Lee VanWinkle, 22, was charged with sexual assault of a child and two counts of possession of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit. This comes after reports of alleged inappropriate relationships with students.

VanWinkle worked temporally with the school's drama and debate program.

After an internal investigation conducted by the school VanWinkle was removed from his temporary possession and terminated.

According to the schools spokesperson all employees working in the school district must pass a background check from Texas Department of Public Safety before staring work.

VanWinkle passed a background check before starting work.

To ensure a safe environment the school is encouraging students and faculty to report any possible wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior to school administration, use the Anonymous Alerts program or contact police.

The Anonymous Alerts program allows students or parents to submit safety concerns quickly to school officials for prompt intervention. All messages submitted remain completely anonymous.