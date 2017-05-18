Weather backup plan for UT Austin spring commencement ceremony

(www.utexas.edu)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:May 18 2017 03:34PM CDT

Updated:May 18 2017 03:36PM CDT

The University of Texas at Austin has scheduled it's university-wide spring commencement ceremony for Saturday, May 20, 2017 in front of the Tower. If dangerous weather requires a rescheduling of the program, text messages will be sent to faculty, staff, and students enrolled in the cell phone alert system

Guests can sign up for text message alerts regarding parking, traffic, and information about commencement events that may be delayed or canceled due to weather or an unexpected circumstance.

 

 

According to UT Austin, event staff will be on hand to help direct graduates and their guests to the nearest buildings should severe and threatening weather arise after the seating area opens at 5 pm on May 20. 

In the case of dangerous weather, commencement will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2017 with the seating area opening at 4 pm, weather permitting.

Please continue to check online or call the information hotline 512-232-9999 for the latest updates.

To learn more about the inclement weather procedures, click here. 


