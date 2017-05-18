UT Commencement threatened by rain Local News UT Commencement threatened by rain UT students have their "eyes up" to the sky. Rainy weather threatens to wash out the university-wide commencement ceremony Saturday night.

UT students have their "eyes up" to the sky. Rainy weather threatens to wash out the university-wide commencement ceremony Saturday night.

All across UT are smiling faces. Graduates pose for a few photos as they prepare to leave campus for the real world.

Ceremonies began on Thursday. Nearly 200 students participated in the annual black graduation.

"It's exciting. It's a time for the community at UT to come together and we get to kind of celebrate each other,” said Jasmine Barnes.

As special as it is to walk with their particular school, students look forward to the grand finale-- commencement set for Saturday night.

"It's kind of like a full circle, you know. They have Gone to Texas and then come back Commencement and get the fireworks,” said Cherise Lee.

This year a storm system threatens to break tradition. Rain is expected to fall during the ceremony which is set to start at 5 p.m.

"I think we're all crossing our fingers that it doesn't rain,” said Jasmine Barnes.

Even FOX 7's resident class of '17 member, intern Loana Solis, is getting anxious.

"I hope it doesn't get canceled because it's something you look forward to for four years. It's really exciting when it's finally your time,” said Solis.

Thursday afternoon the campus released an inclement weather plan.

Read full plan here. Should bad weather strike once the seating area has opened, graduates and guests will be lead to shelter as indicated on two maps.

The program may be delayed and if possible, resume.

In the case of dangerous weather, commencement will be rescheduled for Sunday with seating opening up at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Students are encouraged to register for scheduling updates via text.

In 2015 commencement was rained out. According to the Alcalde it was the first time the event had to be canceled in 138 years. Fireworks were re-scheduled for the next day.

Students are hoping that scenario won't repeat.

"I'm moving back home Sunday so if they can't do it Saturday I'm going to miss the fireworks which would suck,” said Lee.

"If this gets a little rain on it, that's okay. It's just tears of joy and a little rain so it's all good,” said Marcus Johnson.

You can register for the commencement updates by texting "UTGRAD17" to 888-777.

Keep in mind, there will be road closures Sunday around UMC Brackenridge hospital as patients are transferred to the new Dell Seton Medical Center at UT.