AISD holds meeting for parents to address sex assault allegations

This comes after concerns of an alleged sex assault of a 4-year-old girl back in February. The Travis County District Attorney's Office said there wasn't enough evidence to go forward with any criminal charges, although a civil federal lawsuit is still pending.

A doctor at Dell Children's Medical Center diagnosed the little girl's injuries she received at the school as a sexual assault.

AISD invited parents to attend a meeting where they could ask questions to learn about the case and address any of their concerns. Angela Azarpour is a parent of a 5th grader at the school. “The questions that were asked were if it was done on a playground where there are safety concerns concerning our school, they say it was "a playground" not “our playground” which is a good distinction I believe. I do not think this is a case that's going to go away lightly so I know they are going to dig into it as much as possible. So trusting the authorities to do their job is a big deal with me,” she said.

The teacher involved in the case is expected to return to school May 22nd.