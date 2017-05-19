Man in critical condition after shooting on South Congress

Posted:May 19 2017 08:06AM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 09:13AM CDT

Austin-Travis County EMS says that a man is in critical condition after a shooting at 611 South Congress.

The man is described only as being in his 50s and was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.


