Man in critical condition after shooting on South Congress

Austin-Travis County EMS says that a man is in critical condition after a shooting at 611 South Congress.

The man is described only as being in his 50s and was taken to the hospital.

#ATCEMSMedics onscene of reported GSW @ 611 S Congress (07:08); Medics have declared Trauma Alert of adult & prepping for transport. MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 19, 2017

FINAL: GSW @ 611 S Congress; #ATCEMSMedics txpt'ing ~50's M to UMCB w/critical life threat injuries & CPR in progress. No other info avail — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 19, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.