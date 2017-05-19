UMC Brackenridge officially closing its doors Local News UMC Brackenridge officially closing its doors On May 21 the Dell Seton Medical Center will open its doors and the new teaching hospital will be the new home for the only adult level trauma center within the 11 county region. It will replace UMC Brackenridge.

On May 21 the Dell Seton Medical Center will open its doors and the new teaching hospital will be the new home for the only adult level trauma center within the 11 county region. It will replace UMC Brackenridge.

STATE OF THE ART DELL SETON TO REPLACE UMC BRACKENRIDGE

The more than 14 acre property accounts for the bulk of five city blocks at the northeast corner of downtown Austin. It's been the home to UMC Brackenridge but that's coming to an end.

PUBLIC GETS FIRST PEEK AT DELL SETON MEDICAL CENTER

As for the move, the clock officially starts the minute the first critical care patient enters an ambulance. Austin-Travis County EMS medics have six to eight minutes to make the switch for each patient.

Nearly 200 people will be moved across the street to Dell Seton Medical Center. Each will be paired with a nurse who will not leave the patient's side. The nurses will go with patients on the ride and be there to check them in once they arrive at the new hospital.

The switch starts at 7 a.m. on May 21.

WHERE TO GO AS UMC BRACKENRIDGE CLOSES