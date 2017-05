- A year has passed since the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Natanaell Bardales of Kyle.

He was gun down outside of a Kyle home last year in a drive-by.

Kyle Police arrested Rickson Correa-Cherem, 18, of San Marcos Friday. He's believed to be the driver of the vehicle.

With leads from witnesses police arrested the alleged shooter in the incident, who was a minor back in April 2016.

Correa-Cherem was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. He was booked into the Hays County Jail.