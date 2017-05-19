Richard Overton hospitalized at St. David's Medical Center

Richard Overton celebrates his 109th birthday (5-11-15)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:May 19 2017 07:31PM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 07:31PM CDT

 Richard Overton, the United States' oldest living World War II veteran who happens to call Austin, Texas home and recently celebrated his 111th birthday, has been taken to a local Texas hospital due to a fever.

According to his family, Mr. Overton had a 102 degree fever and has been admitted to St. David's Medical Center.

Richard Overton recently celebrated his 111th birthday on Thursday, May 11, 2017. He was born in 1906 in Bastrop County, Texas. After the war in 1945, Richard Overton bought a house in East Austin for a whopping $4,000 where he's lived ever since. For his 111th birthday, the Austin City Council helped give the street he's lived on for more than 70 years an honorary name -- Richard Overton Avenue.

Richard Overton served as an Army Sergeant in World War II and is widely considered a national treasure. 


