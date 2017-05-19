Statewide texting ban bill passes Texas Senate, heads to Governor Abbott's desk

By: RaeAnn Christensen

Posted:May 19 2017 10:15PM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 10:15PM CDT

Texas is only one in four states that doesn't have a statewide texting ban in place. But that soon may change as the house and senate passed a texting ban bill, a move many are calling bittersweet.

Steven Abrams is one of many who were advocating for House Bill 62 and said hours before it passed the senate floor he was in Austin talking to lawmakers. “I was going through the whole list of the no-voters.” Making his way back home to San Antonio he watched from afar as all his hard work paid off.

The news the bill passed was bittersweet.

“We are never going to get our loved ones back. It was very emotional.”

Abrams said he became an advocate for banning texting and driving after his grandson was hit and killed by a distracted driver within feet of his own house waiting on the sidewalk for the ice cream man.

Brandon Abrams was just 6-years-old. “There's a lot of pain everyday, it's not just after the accident or you put the person to rest, it affects people's lives,” Abrams said. 

Rep. Tom Craddick said it's people like Steven that helped HB-62 pass the house and the senate.

“We really owe the victory to them not use because they really did a great job on it. They kept coming back and coming back and testifying on the bill and explaining problems and working members of the house and senate.” Rep. Craddick has tried for four years now to get a statewide texting ban in place, in 2011 it made it to the governor's desk but it was vetoed by then Governor Rick Perry.

Other years it was able to get through the house but not the senate. “We are obviously elated, we think it's going to make a big difference for the state,” he said.

Rep. Craddick and the advocates for the bill said they do think it will make a difference and help save lives.

“We have more and more cars on the highway everyday and I just think it's needed, obviously seat belts work and I think this will work too,” Rep. Craddick said. 

The bill now heads to Governor Abbott's desk.

Rep. Craddick said the governor told him a few months back if it made it to his desk, he would sign it.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories