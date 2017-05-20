Search for two armed men that robbed Walgreen's

The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for two armed men that robbed a Walgreen's.

According to police, officers responded to the robbery at approximately 10 pm on Friday May 19, 2017 in the 1100 block of I-35 South. Officers learned that the two males wearing masks had entered the store and approached the cashier with weapons displayed.

The two then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in this robbery.

Anyone with information about the identity of whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact New Braunfels Police Department or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.