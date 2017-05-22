Austin's Jimmy LaFave dies at 61 Local News Austin's Jimmy LaFave dies at 61 One of Austin's most beloved singer-songwriters has died. Jimmy LaFave lost his battle with cancer Sunday, May 21, 2017.

LaFave was born in Wills Point, Texas. He got his start as a musician in Oklahoma before moving to Austin 30 years ago. He released several CDs and toured both the U.S. and Europe.

LaFave was recently added to the Austin Music Awards Hall of Fame. He is survived by his son and numerous family members and friends.

LaFave was 61-years-old.