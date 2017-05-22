Austin's Jimmy LaFave dies at 61

Posted:May 22 2017 05:23PM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 05:23PM CDT

One of Austin's most beloved singer-songwriters has died. Jimmy LaFave lost his battle with cancer Sunday, May 21, 2017. 

LaFave was born in Wills Point, Texas. He got his start as a musician in Oklahoma before moving to Austin 30 years ago. He released several CDs and toured both the U.S. and Europe. 

LaFave was recently added to the Austin Music Awards Hall of Fame. He is survived by his son and numerous family members and friends. 

LaFave was 61-years-old.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories