Community leaders fighting to preserve East Austin's history

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted: May 22 2017 11:04PM CDT

Updated: May 22 2017 11:05PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Community members held a meeting Monday night to discuss ways to preserve East Austin's art history.

Community leaders discussed ways to do that. The groups "Six Square" and "Meeting of the Mindz" organized the talk.

The meeting was called "Erasure" and featured several panelists, including Austin muralist Chris Rodgers.

In the wake of Rodger's mural being painted over, and other artwork around East Austin being threatened, members of the community saw fit to have a talk about what's happening and how to preserve the neighborhood's history.

"It seems that not only are we being gentrified and displaced and moved away but at the same time it seems that our legacy is being rewritten or it's being rebuilt or built over, and narrated by someone else to a certain extent," said Keyheira Keys, attendee.

“Mama Sana,” a painting on 12th and Chicon was also recently painted over.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories