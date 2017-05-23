Police on lookout for suspect responsible for aggravated robberies of businesses

Posted: May 23 2017 12:35PM CDT

Updated: May 23 2017 12:35PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is on the lookout for the person responsible for at least seven aggravated robbery of businesses in Austin. 

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be 25-30 years old, about 6' tall with a medium build, dark hair and a large pointy nose.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect which can be seen below or by clicking here

The suspect entered businesses, police say, displays a handgun and demands money from the register. 

The incidents for which police believe the suspect is responsible are listed below with the case numbers:

  • 17-0811904 – Thursday, March 23, 2017 – 4:18 a.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626 Rd.
  • 17-1290155 – Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 2:50 a.m., Valero, 1405 W. William Cannon Dr.
  • 17-1291754 – Tuesday May 9, 2017 – Pizza Patron, 5717 S IH 35
  • 17-1360102 – Tuesday May 16, 2017 – 1:52 a.m., 7-Eleven, 13641 N IH 35
  • 17-1390053 – Friday, May 19, 2017 – 12:34 a.m., Valero, 9433 Parkfield Dr.
  • 17-1400425 – Tuesday, May 20, 2017 – 6:21 a.m., Texaco, 2800 W William Cannon Dr.
  • 17-1421755 – Monday, May 22, 2017 – 11:01 p.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626

This case remains under investigation by APD Robbery detectives. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

