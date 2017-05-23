Police on lookout for suspect responsible for aggravated robberies of businesses

The Austin Police Department is on the lookout for the person responsible for at least seven aggravated robbery of businesses in Austin.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be 25-30 years old, about 6' tall with a medium build, dark hair and a large pointy nose.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect which can be seen below or by clicking here.

The suspect entered businesses, police say, displays a handgun and demands money from the register.

The incidents for which police believe the suspect is responsible are listed below with the case numbers:

17-0811904 – Thursday, March 23, 2017 – 4:18 a.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626 Rd.

17-1290155 – Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 2:50 a.m., Valero, 1405 W. William Cannon Dr.

17-1291754 – Tuesday May 9, 2017 – Pizza Patron, 5717 S IH 35

17-1360102 – Tuesday May 16, 2017 – 1:52 a.m., 7-Eleven, 13641 N IH 35

17-1390053 – Friday, May 19, 2017 – 12:34 a.m., Valero, 9433 Parkfield Dr.

17-1400425 – Tuesday, May 20, 2017 – 6:21 a.m., Texaco, 2800 W William Cannon Dr.

17-1421755 – Monday, May 22, 2017 – 11:01 p.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626

This case remains under investigation by APD Robbery detectives. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.