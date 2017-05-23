Store clerk hesitant at work after robbed twice, police searching for suspect

- Austin police are looking for a man accused of robbing several convenience stores.

The majority of incidents are occurring in South Austin. The surveillance video captured at Woody’s in South Austin is something Het Chantyal fights to forget every day. On that night , a man walked in, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money.

“I got scared, and stepped back and asked him to open the register and take the money. So he told me don't try to act smart. You know how to open the register,” said Chantyal.

After making Chantyal open the register, the suspect walked out. But he came back just this past Monday after 11:00 p.m.

“He started pointing his gun at me. This time he was so confident because he knew I'm vulnerable,” said Chantyal.

The store clerk was lucky again. The suspect left without harming him. Austin police want to catch him now before things turn deadly.

“Since March we've had seven aggravated robberies of businesses, primarily convenience stores,” said Sgt. William White, Austin Police Department.

They think these robberies are from the same man. The majority of the incidents are happening in South Austin.

“All of the cases we believe he's involved in, they give us a similar description, and in some of these cases, we have actually seen the video there at the store,” said White.

With two robberies so close in time, Chantyal hesitates coming to work.

“Every day is scary for me because the moment it hits 10:00 a.m., I start feeling like something's going to happen,” said Chantyal.

He won't be comfortable working, until police catch him.

“I don't want to come here. It's just that I have nowhere else to go. I have to feed my family. We need money to pay our bills and everything,” said Chantyal.