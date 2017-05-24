TCSO seeing increase in non emergency 9-1-1 calls

Every year the Travis County Sheriff's Office says it receives thousands of 9-1-1 hang up calls. Emergency dispatchers say within recent years the problems is only getting worse.

Dispatchers say it's a dangerous trend. More and more hang up, prank and 9-1-1 calls with nobody on the other end.

Last year alone there were more than 43,000 hang ups and the year before that there were 50,000.

One dispatcher says she believes a large part of it has to do with technology.

if you have a non emergency to report there's a specific number to call. That includes custody issues, disputes with a neighbor or reporting a crime with no suspect. You're asked to call 512-974-0845, option 3.