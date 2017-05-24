- Austin police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman.

According to police the victim was walking alone on the 80th block of Rainey Street when she was approached by a man.The suspect tried to lure the victim to a secluded area and that’s when he sexually assaulted victim.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect. He's described as a black male, around 35-years-old, has short buzz cut and stocky build. The suspect also carried a black back pack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sex Crimes tip line at (512) 974-5095, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS