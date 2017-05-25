Lyft confirms it's returning to Austin

Posted: May 25 2017 11:39AM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 12:54PM CDT

A spokesperson for Lyft has confirmed that the ride hailing service is returning to Austin after more than a year after it left.

AFTER MORE THAN A YEAR UBER AND LYFT GETTING READY TO BE BACK IN AUSTIN

The spokesperson released few details other than to say in a response to FOX 7 that "We're excited to return to Austin on Monday (Memorial Day)."

The move comes after legislation was recently passed allowing them to return.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories