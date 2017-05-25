Lyft confirms it's returning to Austin

A spokesperson for Lyft has confirmed that the ride hailing service is returning to Austin after more than a year after it left.

The spokesperson released few details other than to say in a response to FOX 7 that "We're excited to return to Austin on Monday (Memorial Day)."

The move comes after legislation was recently passed allowing them to return.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.