Man arrested for allegedly laundering drug money

- Williamson County Sheriff’s pulled over a driver for a simple traffic violation and discovered a possible drug money laundering operation.

On Wednesday, May 24, 2017 police observed a 2008 blue Toyota driving with a broken rear tail-light and weaving in and out of traffic lanes on I-35 south.

According to the police complaint 41-year-old Carlos Alberto was questioned by police. During the initial roadside interview police said Alberto appeared to be nervous and inconsistent with his answers.

The suspect whose primary language is Spanish gave police verbal consent to search his car. When police conducted their search they discovered four one gallon Ziploc clear plastic bags containing bundles of U.S. money held together with rubber bands. The bundles were found in the rear interior panels of the car.

Police took Alberto in for further questioning. While being interviewed Alberto admitted to them that he was paid $1,000 to transport American money.

During the course of the investigation more than $90,000 was discovered.

Alberto was arrested for laundering $20,000 or more but less than $100,000.