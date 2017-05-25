Puppy Break at the Capitol

Most who have spent a lot of time at the capitol the past several weeks agree, at times, it’s been a pretty rough session. With that in mind, the legislature literally went to the dogs on Thursday.

A group of lobbyists, led by Texans for Lawsuit Reform, brought a bunch of puppies to the Texas capitol. The other lobbying firms involved include Arnold Public Affairs, GRACE & MCWAN, and Locke/Lord.

Dubbed: “Puppy Paws and Makin’ Laws” was done to provide some stress relief for all of the staffers who work for state lawmakers as well as for the support staff who keep the building running.

The puppies were supplied by Austin Pets Alive.

