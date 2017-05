- Austin Police are continuing their search for a hit-and-run driver in an auto vs. pedestrian crash.

It happened on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of East 6th Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, blonde hair, average build with dirty hands.

According to police the vehicle is a white or silver Sedan, an out of state license plate and the plate is similar to PN1B0D.