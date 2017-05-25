Man shot, killed in overnight Llano burglary

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted: May 25 2017 09:54PM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 09:54PM CDT

The Llano Police Department and the Texas Rangers are trying to figure out what made things turn deadly inside a Llano business early Thursday morning. Police say just before 1 am officers were called to Stonewall's restaurant for a burglary. When they got there, they found two men.

One of them, identified as Robert Sutton, was down from a gunshot.

“It's a really uncommon thing here, few shootings,” said Linda Crispell, who works next door.

The small town, and next door businesses, was shocked and disappointed. “We're blessed to live in a place where it happens very infrequently. For people who live in Austin, Houston or Detroit, Chicago, this is commonplace sadly."

Business owners say there are some apartments that sit above this building, however police did not clarify if the pair were trying to break into a home or not. However, it was not an officer involved shooting.

Several sources tell FOX 7 that a business owner may have shot Sutton.

“Recently we've had some break-ins on the square in some of these businesses on the main square. They don't know who's doing it. If they stop, then we can maybe assume it was these people,” said Crispell.

Twenty-nine-year old Sutton was transported to Baylor Scott and White where he died.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Jonathan Tuma was taken into custody and charged with burglary. “There’s a lot of sadness that the young man died, but if you break in someone's house you put yourself at that risk.” 

