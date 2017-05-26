Fireworks on sale for Memorial Day weekend

Thanks to a new state law fireworks can be a part of your Memorial Day weekend. For the first time, people in can set off fireworks but only in Travis and Hays Counties and not within city limits.

During the last legislative session lawmakers passed a bill that allows each county in Texas to decide whether to add more fireworks seasons. That would be on top of the traditional July 4th and New Year's selling periods.

Travis and Hays Counties authorized the sale for fireworks. People who do not follow the law could face fines of more than $500.

To report illegal fireworks you can call 3-1-1. Officials ask that you leave 9-1-1 for emergencies.