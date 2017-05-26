Texas OKs excusing assault victims from campus punishment

Posted: May 26 2017 10:21AM CDT

Updated: May 26 2017 10:21AM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A bill prohibiting colleges and universities from punishing students who are victims of, or who witness or report sexual assaults, has cleared the Texas Legislature -- and now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The proposal began in the Senate, and that chamber voted Thursday to accept changes made when it cleared the House.   

Authored by Austin Democratic Sen. Kirk Watson, it ensures that victims, witnesses and those reporting won't face code violations for things like underage drinking.

It's designed to increase campus sexual assault reporting rates, but also applies to cases involving students occurring off-campus.

The law would take effect beginning in the 2018 spring semester.  

Abbott hasn't indicated whether he will sign Watson's bill, but it will automatically become law anyway, unless he vetoes it.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories