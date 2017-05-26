Imprisoned Greg Kelley on his case being reopened: "It's going to happen, I am coming home"

Greg Kelley said he had mixed emotions hearing his case was going to be reopened by the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, “I started crying, I started breaking down a little bit, because I have been waiting for this. I have been waiting for this 3 years now.”

He said it started a few months ago when the Texas Rangers came to prison to talk to him.

“I told them ‘Get the investigation that Cedar Park did and you will know the truth I promise’ and he looked me in the eye and said ‘Okay.’" FOX 7 spoke with the former Leander football star over the phone.

Kelley was convicted of sexually assaulting a small child in 2014 and has been in prison ever since.

Kelley and his mother both said having any official talk to them about his case has been a long time coming. “They've never even talked to me. They never took me in, they never interviewed me, they never interviewed my family, they didn't interview anybody.”

While Kelley said no one from Cedar Park Police ever talked to him, they were investigating the crime.

“They put a face to a crime without investigating, they wanted to secure a conviction no matter the cost."

While Kelley has always maintained his innocence, many questioned why he took a sentencing deal, something he wanted to clear up. "You're convicted of something you didn't do. Your hands are tied. You have two options only. You're going to prison no matter what, what do you want to do?"

He said not taking the deal, he was giving his fate to the jury who just convicted him and could ultimately put him in prison for 99 years. "I could have the hope of coming home around 44. I started thinking ahead, but no way did I ever change my plea."

But now a new suspect is being investigated. Someone Kelley said he knows very well.

“When I heard his name I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it at all. This is practically like my little brother,” he said. "I was so stuck on nothing happened, nothing happened, nothing happened, and the days go on and go on. I figured out some things that point toward his guilt."

Kelley said he's made the best of his circumstances, "I chose not to stop living I guess you could say because if I stop living, I am just existing." He's graduating soon with his associate’s degree in business and he has been leading fitness and faith based classes for other inmates.

While he's continuing to help other inmates he's also still helping those at home.

“You know what mom, it's a couple more months, a couple more months mom, it's going to happen, I am coming home,” he said to his tearful mother Rosa Kelley. “He deserves his freedom, he didn't do anything wrong. Why does he need to wait for that time when he can be free now,” she said.