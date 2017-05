A local Boy Scout troop is honoring veterans by placing flags at their graves on Memorial Day. Troop 413 is placing an American flag next to grave sites at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery.

The troop and others gathered at the Johnson House for a brief ceremony before heading over to the cemetery.

It's an annual event and the group will be putting roughly 200 flags on gave sites.

The troop will be back at the cemetery on Saturday to collect the flags.