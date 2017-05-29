DPD officer hospitalized after wreck sends squad car into creek

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: May 29 2017 04:07PM CDT

Updated: May 29 2017 06:32PM CDT

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was taken to a hospital after their squad car was involved in a wreck and sent over a bridge into the creek below.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Westmoreland and Kiest Road in West Oak Cliff Monday around 3 p.m.

Police say the officer was on his way to a theft-in-progress call and was heading south on Westmoreland when he was hit by a Chevy truck, launching his squad car into the air and into the creek.

One witness says the truck ran a stop sign.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, ran away from the scene and are currently looking for them. They believe the truck is possibly stolen.

Viewer photos show several Good Samaritans jumping into the creek to try to help the officer.

The officer is said to be in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest details.

