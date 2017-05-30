RR12 reopens following fire at Cypress Creek Cafe

- Ranch Road 12, which runs through the Wimberley Square area, has reopened after firefighters put out an early morning fire at the Cypress Creek Cafe. An investigation is now underway to determine what started that fire.

According to the Mayor of Wimberley, the fire began somewhere in the kitchen around 2 am on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Mayor Mac McCullough also said it is strange coincidence that this fire happened when it did since the two year anniversary of the Wimberley floods had recently passed.

The owner of the Cypress Creek Cafe and his wife lived in an apartment above the restaurant. According to firefighters, the couple were able to make it out of the fire safely with no injuries.

Their dog and cat were unable to make it out of the fire.

"Everyone in this community tenses up at the anniversary date and the weather, although the weather has been great, for the large part, but when it clouds up, when it starts raining around the anniversary time, everyone clicks up a couple notches on that," said Mayor McCullough. "And I'm sure by last night, we'd all breathed a sigh of relief and now this happens to such a hard part of our culture and our institution that we work from here. It's a hard loss."

The Cypress Creek Cafe has been in Wimberley, Texas since the 1940's.

Mayor McCullough and his wife have offered for the owners to live with them.