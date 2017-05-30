Seton Medical Center experiences computer virus

- Computer operations have been restored at Seton Medical Centers.

An internet virus targeting hospital systems attacked Seton’s computer network Sunday night. The attempt however, was unsuccessful; no data was encrypted or lost.

About 3,600 devices were shut down in order to protect patient and hospital data.

According to a statement from "Ascension" - "Seton's" parent company all hospital staff jumped into action and switched to paper forms and backup staff was called in to help care for the patients.

"The plans have proven effective and we are extremely proud of staff for their quick response to an unusual occurrence."

During the situation stroke and heart patients were temperally moved to other area hospitals but returned Monday morning.

"Ascension" tells Fox-7 that four hospitals are still experiencing problems but should be restored by Tuesday.