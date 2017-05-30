Seton Medical Center experiences computer virus

Posted: May 30 2017 04:46PM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 04:55PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Computer operations have been restored at Seton Medical Centers.

An internet virus targeting hospital systems attacked Seton’s computer network Sunday night. The attempt however, was unsuccessful; no data was encrypted or lost.

About 3,600 devices were shut down in order to protect patient and hospital data.

According to a statement from "Ascension" - "Seton's" parent company all hospital staff jumped into action and switched to paper forms and backup staff was called in to help care for the patients.

"The plans have proven effective and we are extremely proud of staff for their quick response to an unusual occurrence."

During the situation stroke and heart patients were temperally moved to other area hospitals but returned Monday morning.

"Ascension" tells Fox-7 that four hospitals are still experiencing problems but should be restored by Tuesday. 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories