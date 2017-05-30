Lobos bust drug trafficking and sniffs out 27 kilos of cocaine

Posted: May 30 2017 06:00PM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 06:05PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Last Friday, around 1 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit Sgt. Randy Thumann and K-9 partner Lobos, stopped a Dodge Dakota on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation.

During the stop Sgt. Thumann had reason to believe that the driver identified as Juan Vasquez, 34, was trafficking illegal narcotics from Mexico to Houston.

After receiving consent to search the car, Sgt.Thumann had Lobos conduct an exterior sweep. During the sweep Lobos detected illegal narcotics and alerted Sgt. Thumann.

Sgt. Thumann discovered 27 kilos of cocaine in the rear compartment of the truck.  He also found packaged with the cocaine a substance called Fentanyl which is an extremely dangerous fatal substance.

Vasquez bond has been set at $2,000,000.00.

According to police the street value of the cocaine was around $2.7 million, and the Fentanyl value was unknown.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories