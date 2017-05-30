Alamo Drafthouse "female only" Wonder Woman screenings spark controversy

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted: May 30 2017 10:11PM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 10:24PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Wonder Woman is the story of Diana Prince, an Amazonian woman in the world war one era.

After the comics first came out in the 1940's and later the series, it didn't take long for her to become an icon. Now, there's a 2017 movie version.

“I'm a Marvel and D.C fan it should be interesting.” said one moviegoer.

The Alamo Drafthouse Ritz is offering two female admission only screenings Tuesday night. Employees will be only female as well. But some, particularly men, are showing their fury in a series of comments on social media, with some saying this is segregation similar to black and white dining areas and if there were an all-male showing of Thor Three, there would be issues.

"I don't know if women would be offended. If guys want to have a showing of Thor for men, guys do that all the time at frat houses and hanging out with friends," said a moviegoer.

Several moviegoers around Austin, said it shouldn't matter.

"I know a lot of men have had issues with that. I can't imagine why. I doubt there were many women in the first Rambo showing," said one moviegoer.

"It's just a novel thing so it's nice little gesture," said one moviegoer.
           
"A business has a right to everything they want. If they want to do an all-male thing or all-female thing, they should be able to do it," said a moviegoer.

The idea became so popular; Alamo Drafthouse in New York City said they will have some all-female screenings next week.        

Alamo Austin released this statement saying quote: "Obviously, Alamo Drafthouse recognizes 'Wonder Woman' is a film for all audiences, but our special women-only screenings may have created confusion  we want everybody to see this film." –Alamo Draft house.

“People tend to pick on a lot of things. It's the political climate that we're in and they make big deals,” said one moviegoer.

“Sexism itself isn't hurtful, it's how people use it that makes it hurtful,” said a moviegoer.

Tickets for the two showings in Austin are sold out. The screenings are Tuesday June 6 at 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
           

