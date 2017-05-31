BREAKING: FOX 7 interviewing Greg Kelley at Huntsville's Wynne Unit

Over the next three days, FOX 7 will have coverage on Greg Kelley and FOX 7's Casey Claiborne will be doing an on-camera one-one-one sit down interview with Kelley in Huntsville.

GREG KELLEY ON HIS CASE BEING REOPENED

Greg Kelley was only 19-years-old when he was convicted of super aggravated sexual assault.

In 2014, a Williamson County jury convicted him of performing a lewd act on a small boy at an in-home daycare.

Kelley waived direct appeal and has been serving out a 25-year sentence at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville.

GREG KELLEY'S ATTORNEY EXPLAINS NEW EVIDENCE

In a photo sent to us by Kelley's longtime girlfriend Gaebri Anderson, we can see what Kelley looks like today at 22-years-old.

Last week, the Williamson County District Attorney's office announced Kelley's case is being re-opened. His attorney Keith Hampton says he has evidence that points to another young man that lived in the same house -- who happens to look remarkably similar to Greg Kelley.