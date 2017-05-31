Father arrested after son records abuse of disabled brother

Posted: May 31 2017 11:52AM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 12:37PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - A Williamson County man has been charged with injuring his two-year-old disabled son.

According to an arrest affidavit Alejandro Gonzalez, 48, was recorded by his older son abusing the child inside his Leander home.

Police were called to a middle school in Leander after the son informed school staff what he had witnessed and recorded with his phone.

The student told police he had sent the video to his older sister so his father would not find it.

That video was turned over to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators watched the video and confirmed that it showed Gonzalez grab his child by the hair and violently shake the boy while he was sitting in a high chair.

In addition to the video, police viewed pictures of the two-year-old with bruises on his body and red marks caused from prior incidents of alleged abuse by Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was charged with injury to a child, which is a third degree felony.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories