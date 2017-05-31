Austin police searching for missing endangered teen

Austin police are searching for 15-year-old Arman Ali.

Ali was reported missing Wednesday at 10 a.m. and was last seen on foot at his home in the 11200 block of Taylor Draper Lane in Northwest Austin.

Police say he has medical conditions which could lead to concern for his welfare. Police believe he could be in the Jollyville area.

He is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'6'' and 165 pounds. He was last seen in a white t-shirt and black shorts.

The public is asked to call 911 immediately or the missing persons unit at 512-974-5250 if they have any information.