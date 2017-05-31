San Marcos Police Department looking for team of burglars

The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a team of burglars.

According to SMPD, two burglaries involving four crooks too place in the span of twelve minutes.

The first incident happened at 11:14 pm on Thursday, May 25 at Power Haus Equipment on Martin Luther King Drive. According to police, the suspects broke into the business by prying the front door open.

WATCH SECURITY FOOTAGE FROM ROBBERY (1)

Two of the suspects went inside while the others acted as lookout and helped load stolen equipment into a vehicle. Several Stihl brand chainsaws, Stihl brand backpack blowers, and an Echo brand backpack blower were stolen from the business by the suspects.

Twelve minutes later, the same group of suspects burglarized Hofmann's Supply on South Guadalupe Street.

A welder, Yeti coolers, and Yeti cups were taken by the suspects.

According to police, the suspects used two different vehicles during the burglaries.

WATCH SECURITY FOOTAGE FROM ROBBERY (2)

Police described one of the vehicles as a dark colored, four door Ford Fusion with black rims. The other was a newer model, four door Nissan, possibly an Altima or Maxima. The Nissan had paper tags.

WATCH SECURITY FOOTAGE FROM ROBBERY (3)

Three of the suspects are described as white or Hispanic men. One of them appears to have bleach blonde hair. There is no description available for the fourth suspect since he never exited the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call SMPD at 512-753-2306.