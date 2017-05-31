ATCEMS responding to fatal accident on FM 2244

Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services are responding to a fatal accident on FM 2244.

#ATCEMSMedics responding to motor vehicle collision w/vehicle on fire 10300blk FM 2244 (2108) possible DOS, Avoid area, expect closures. MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 1, 2017

According to ATCEMS, first responders are responding to a motor vehicle collision in the 10300 block of FM 2244 that resulted in a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, medics found a patient who was dead on scene.

FINAL #ATXTraffic Fatality 10300blk FM 2244: #ATCEMSMedics obtained DOS pronouncement of unk age/gender patient. Expect closures, avoid area — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 1, 2017

ATCEMS is asking drivers to avoid the area and expect closures as they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.