ATCEMS responding to fatal accident on FM 2244

By: Lauren Reid

Posted: May 31 2017 10:06PM CDT

Updated: May 31 2017 10:06PM CDT

Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services are responding to a fatal accident on FM 2244. 

 

 

According to ATCEMS, first responders are responding to a motor vehicle collision in the 10300 block of FM 2244 that resulted in a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, medics found a patient who was dead on scene. 

 

 

ATCEMS is asking drivers to avoid the area and expect closures as they investigate. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

