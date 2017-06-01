Supporters of Greg Kelley to hold rally

Supporters of Greg Kelley are gathering together for a rally to send a strong message. They believe the 22-year-old who was convicted of sexually assaulting a small child several years ago is innocent.

LONGTIME GREG KELLEY SUPPORTER RESPONDS TO NEW EVIDENCE

The theme for the rally will be "Free Greg Kelley Now". Thousands of people are expected to attend the event at the Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown to show support for Kelley and his family. The rally starts at 8 p.m.

In a recent phone interview, Kelley told FOX 7 that he felt police never really investigated his case fairly.

Read Imprisoned Greg Kelley on his case being reopened: “It's going to happen, I am coming home”

Kelley is serving a 25 year sentence. Recently Kelley's attorney filed a writ with evidence pointing to another young man who looks similar to Kelley. The attorney says the young man also lived in the daycare and had pictures of young naked children on his computer.

Read Greg Kelley's attorney explains new evidence pointing to lookalike suspect

New Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick felt the evidence was strong enough to take a second look at the case.

Read Williamson County DA re-opens Greg Kelley case

A new public hearing won't be until August and many believe it's not soon enough.

The Williamson County DA's Office says it's looking for legitimate tips with information on the case. If you have info you're asked to email kelleycaseinfo@wilco.org or call 512-943-1299.