A "Buddy" bench thats bringing students together

By: Ann Wyatt Little

Posted: Jun 01 2017 10:18PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01 2017 10:21PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin Elementary School is bringing students together one seat at a time.

A special bench is promoting being a "Buddy” instead of a bully. The point of the bench is to teach kids empathy and kindness, a lesson that will last a lifetime.

The school's Parent Teacher Association purchased the bench as a gift to the counselors.

A gift that school staff say continues to give.

"Since we started it the types of interventions we had to do, have decreased. This involves all the kids in the school," said school counselor Michelle Pundt.

A Cowan Elementary School student said she found a lifelong friend on the bench.

"I saw someone on the "Buddy" bench and I played with them and now we are best friends," said 10-year-old Haley Freund.

Another student named Anna Deeb said she sat on the "Buddy" bench because she was in need of a friend. 

"Whenever you are on there you are sad but when someone comes up to you, you feel happy because you get to talk to them," said Anna.

 

 

 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories