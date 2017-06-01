A "Buddy" bench thats bringing students together

- A South Austin Elementary School is bringing students together one seat at a time.



A special bench is promoting being a "Buddy” instead of a bully. The point of the bench is to teach kids empathy and kindness, a lesson that will last a lifetime.

The school's Parent Teacher Association purchased the bench as a gift to the counselors.

A gift that school staff say continues to give.

"Since we started it the types of interventions we had to do, have decreased. This involves all the kids in the school," said school counselor Michelle Pundt.

A Cowan Elementary School student said she found a lifelong friend on the bench.

"I saw someone on the "Buddy" bench and I played with them and now we are best friends," said 10-year-old Haley Freund.

Another student named Anna Deeb said she sat on the "Buddy" bench because she was in need of a friend.

"Whenever you are on there you are sad but when someone comes up to you, you feel happy because you get to talk to them," said Anna.