Investigation underway after early morning Central Austin crash

Posted: Jun 02 2017 08:50AM CDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 08:50AM CDT

An investigation is underway after an early morning crash in Central Austin. 

Just before 3 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a car versus bicycle in the 2800 block of San Jacinto near Dean Keeton. 

The bicyclist is a woman in her 30s. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but officials say they are not life threatening.

The driver remained on scene.

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

