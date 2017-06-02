City of Austin to sue State of Texas over SB4

The City of Austin is joining the fight to stop the state's new anti-sanctuary cities bill. Officials have announced it's suing the State of Texas over the new law.

Both the City of Austin and San Antonio will formally file a challenge to Senate Bill 4 in federal court this morning.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in May and it's scheduled to go into effect on September 1st. Opponents are hoping a federal court will find it unconstitutional.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expected the lawsuits. Shortly after Gov. Abbott signed the measure, Paxton filed a federal suit.

Paxton is asking a federal judge to rule that Senate Bill 4 doesn't violate the 4th or 14th Amendments.

Alongside Austin and San Antonio officials, the Workers Defense Project and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund are also challenging SB4.