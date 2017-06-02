- The Travis County District attorney may look to the Supreme Court to hear the case against former A-P-D detective Charles Kleinert.



Kleinert was accused of shooting and killing Larry Jackson in 2013.

While it may look like there are no other options in the Larry Jackson/Charles Kleinert case, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said they will exhaust any and all options.

"She's on her last leg, the Supreme Court," said Moore.

Thursday, Moore sent out a statement saying they are considering all available options and that they're committed to seeking the fair administration of justice.

Former Austin Police Department Detective Charles Kleinert was indicted for the 2013 killing of Larry Jackson.

Kleinart was investigating a bank robbery when authorities said he shot Jackson in the back.

Travis County dismissed the case, saying Keinert was immune, acting as a federal officer.

Nelson Linder with the NAACP Austin is working closely alongside the D.A.'s office on the case.

"For Yaekel as a Judge to do that to me was highly suspicious and was a high form on injustice," said Linder.

Then just last month, the D.A. took the case to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana.

The motion for rehearing, denied.

The Austin police association thinks that fighting further is a waste of taxpayer money.

The APA said "yes Kleinert violated policy that fateful day, but the courts have ruled not once, but twice."

"It's horrible what happened to Mr. Jackson. We can't take it back. The City of Austin has settled with the family. It's time to let the clients move on with their lives."

The local courts indicted Charles Kleinert and they should have. He should've been convicted right here in Travis County. It's not about taxpayer's money, we're talking about a just system."

Moore said she will be making a public statement once her office decides exactly their course of action.