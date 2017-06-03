12 people involved in multi-vehicle crash in NW Austin

Posted: Jun 03 2017 06:01PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03 2017 06:01PM CDT

12 people were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Austin and no one was seriously hurt.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of North MoPac just east of Anderson High School.

EMS says eight to 10 vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two adults and one child were transported to the hospital but their injuries are not considered life threatening.

 

