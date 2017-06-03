Governor Abbott celebrates convention of states resolution with reception

Governor Greg Abbott held a reception to thank those who worked to pass a convention of states resolution.

The Texas Legislature passed the joint resolution calling for a national convention to amend the constitution and reign in the federal government.

The House passed the resolution in May with a vote along party lines.



It was one of Governor Abbott’s emergency items for this legislative session.

Saturday, he celebrated with those who helped pass it.

“We the people have the power to restore the constitution to its original intent,” Abbott said.

That's exactly what he wants to do.



“We will live up to the aspiration of what Madison, Hamilton, and the whole lot of them knew. They knew back in the 1700s the federal government they created would come unhinged and would transgress the freedoms that they instilled in the Constitution,” said Abbott.

The Texas legislature approved Senate Joint Resolution 2, calling for a national convention to amend the Constitution.

Lawmakers in the Lone Star State want to set term limits for U.S. elected officials and require congress to balance its budget.



“The constitution of the United States of America took a hard left turn a century ago and the leftists in this country have continued to push the Constitution on a pathway absolutely contrary to the way that it was written and the way it was intended,” Abbott said.

Article V of the Constitution allows for states to hold a convention of states if 34 state legislatures agree to it.

“Once we get that 34th state, it is then our responsibility to ensure that we engage in a process that will steer our country and our Constitution back on the right pathway,” said Abbott.

Abbotts proposed constitutional amendments include allowing a majority of states to overrule U.S. Supreme Court decisions and allowing state officials to file a federal lawsuit against federal officials.

Opponents of calling a national convention worry amending the Constitution could jeopardize the rights of the people, but with Texas being only the 12th state to call for the convention, there's still a long way to go.

“If anybody here follows football, this is nothing more than scoring a touchdown in a football game. We can spike the ball for a day and celebrate, but this game is not over. We're still early in the process. We need to take the victory in Texas, the touchdown we scored here, and continue this across the entire United States of America,” Abbott said.

It takes 34 state legislatures to call for the national convention and draft a constitutional amendment, but 38 states must approve any changes to the Constitution.