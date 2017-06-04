Austin Animal Center starts new weekly pet loss support groups

By: RaeAnn Christensen

Posted: Jun 04 2017 06:42PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 06:42PM CDT

For many of us, our pets are our family and when it's time to say goodbye to them, it can be as difficult as having a family member die. Two local organizations are teaming up to help Austinites cope with that loss.

They are man's best friend, our four legged friends, and our fur babies. They give us unconditional love and see us through both our best and worst of times.

Jennifer Williams is a counselor with Capital Area Counseling “Whether it's divorce or a break up or the death of other family members, the pet is sort of the constant that's there through all of that,” she said.

Williams said research is showing animals are the primary relationships in many people’s lives and losing them can be traumatic. “All of the feelings of loss of guilt of maybe I could've done more, not having been with them when the pet passed, it's really complex, complicated grief she said.

Kristin Auerbach with the Austin Animal Center said she saw a need to open the dialogue on this topic, since working at the shelter. “Some of the people who come, they've lost their pets at the end of their life, other people may have lost a pet that was never found, others maybe had to give up a pet.”

Auerbach tossed around the idea of a pet loss support group. “For pets it's not quite the same, so we wanted to create that space so people can really talk about that and work through it and get support.” She said Capital Area Counseling jumped on board.

“I think that's one of the things that doesn't feel like it's okay to say, is that the loss of a pet is often more difficult than the loss of a person, we make a lot of space for that to be okay for people to really grieve,” Williams said.

Although fairly new, Auerbach said the support group has been a success. “We believe Austin is such an animal loving community we know that perhaps more than anywhere else in the country. There are a lot of people that have lost pets, we're really excited to be offering this here at Austin Animal Center,” she said.

You get more information about the group on its Facebook page here.
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories