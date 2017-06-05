19 people displaced after pickup driven into Pflugerville apt building

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian, Noelle Newton

Posted: Jun 05 2017 09:51AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 11:39AM CDT

19 people are out of a home after a truck slammed into their apartment building. It happened just south of I-35 and Rundberg at the Park Plaza Apartments.

Police say they received a call at around 7:20 a.m. about the incident. The truck left a gaping hole in the living rooms of two downstairs units. They've since been boarded up.

All four units of the building were evacuated because officials determined the building was structurally unsound.

The building the truck hit is right across the street from the Henna Chevrolet. 

People in the Henna Chevrolet Service Department tell FOX 7 that an elderly woman dropped her Chevy truck earlier this morning and got into a loaner. For some reason she drove into a gate and straight across the street into the apartment building.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries. Residents say that the woman was unconscious.

No one else was hurt but there were people at home at the time.

"I was close to the door and I heard a crashing sound and I was like I bent down on my knees because I didn't know what to do. So i checked on my brother and he was okay. Then I opened the door and I saw a big truck inside my house and I got freaked out because you never see that," Avril Mendoza says.

The Red Cross is providing hotel rooms for those affected.

Police are still investigating what caused the woman to crash. She has not been identified at this time.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories