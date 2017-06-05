Former Austin city council member announces his candidacy

- A former Austin city council member and Republican activist Don Zimmerman announced his plans to run for Travis County Republican Party Chairman Monday.



Zimmerman plans to fill the vacant seat left by James Dickey.



"I have a lifetime of consistent support for constitutionally limited government, as defined by the Republican Party platform, and would like to apply my extensive experience locally in Travis County", said Zimmerman.

According to Zimmerman his approach would be to focus on ballot referenda opposing proposals such as the successful defeat of the recent Round Rock ISD bonds.



In addition to supporting other balloted efforts designed to streamline local government, Zimmerman also suggested local Republicans rally behind a plan to re-direct CapMetro dollars to a road building fund.



Another key goal would be a referendum to stop the involuntary annexation of unincorporated areas and special districts by requiring voter support in the targeted areas.



"Travis County, as the seat of state government, as a 'sanctuary county' with a sanctuary city as its seat, and as the epicenter of a Democrat monopoly, in addition to being the home of a notoriously liberal Texas public university is the most difficult county in Texas for Republicans," said Zimmerman.

"The only way we're going to change this is to build up a 'farm team', through advancing fiscally conservative initiative & referenda and non-partisan elections, and prove to the taxpayers of Travis County that we represent real change and lasting results," said Zimmerman.



Zimmerman said recruiting Republicans to run for office should not be a top-down approach, but a grassroots effort.



“Future candidates could more easily be identified and recruited, and prepared for running for higher offices,” said Zimmerman.



The election has been scheduled for June 13th and the new Chair will be elected by current Travis GOP Precinct Chairs.