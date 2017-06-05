Local law enforcement give surprise party for 6-year-old

Local law enforcement showed up for a 6-year-old's birthday with gifts, cake and a big surprise up their sleeves on Monday afternoon.

After Michael MacDonald with Texas Rural Fire was contacted by a school teacher telling him only one person showed up to the little girl's birthday party on Saturday, he knew he had to do something.

"Nobody deserves not to have a birthday party and we're going to kind of do this Texas style," he said.

MacDonald spent the next couple of days getting law enforcement volunteers from all over the area to throw a surprise birthday party.

There were people from Williamson County Sheriff's Department, Round Rock Fire Department and Austin Police Department, to name just a few agencies.

We think it's safe to say Eva had a great day!