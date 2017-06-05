Local law enforcement give surprise party for 6-year-old

Posted: Jun 05 2017 05:39PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 05:40PM CDT

Local law enforcement showed up for a 6-year-old's birthday with gifts, cake and a big surprise up their sleeves on Monday afternoon. 

After Michael MacDonald with Texas Rural Fire was contacted by a school teacher telling him only one person showed up to the little girl's birthday party on Saturday, he knew he had to do something. 

"Nobody deserves not to have a birthday party and we're going to kind of do this Texas style," he said.

MacDonald spent the next couple of days getting law enforcement volunteers from all over the area to throw a surprise birthday party.

There were people from Williamson County Sheriff's Department, Round Rock Fire Department and Austin Police Department, to name just a few agencies.  

We think it's safe to say Eva had a great day!

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories