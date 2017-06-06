Caught on Camera: Armed men entering Travis County home

Posted: Jun 06 2017 12:03PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 12:35PM CDT

On June 2 around 3 a.m. three masked men came into a home on Bonneville Bend, two of them armed, according to the resident Thomas Sinsel. 

Sinsel caught the armed entry on home surveillance. He says the three men entered his home and pointed guns at him. They took off with his daughter's puppy and a bag of Cheetos, according to Sinsel. 

Sinsel says he was targeted because of a person who he had been in contact with earlier in the day. 

Travis County Sheriff's Office was called out to the area for a burglary of residence and say there is an active investigation. There is no threat to the neighborhood. 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories