16-year-old driver takes police on joy ride

Posted: Jun 06 2017 04:06PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 04:09PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas - Manor Police attempted to pull over a stolen 1996 Ford Explorer near Lexington Street and Highway 290 E around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the stolen SUV tried to escape police but ended up losing control of the car and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Parmer Lane at SH130.

Two people who were in the other vehicle and the driver of the stolen SUV were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the stolen SUV was discovered to be only 16-years-old. 

Parmer Lane at SH130 was shut down but has since been reopened. 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories