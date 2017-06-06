Greg Kelley back in Williamson County Jail

- For the first time since being convicted of the sexual assault of a child in 2014, Greg Kelley is back in Central Texas in the Williamson County Jail.

His attorney believes he's innocent and said he has the evidence to prove it. Two weeks ago the WilCo DA re-opened Kelley's polarizing case.

Kelley who is now 22-years-old is getting a new hearing in August. So his attorney Keith Hampton filed a bench warrant to bring him back from Huntsville. He said it's just easier for the case to have him back here.

Kelley arrived in a black Tahoe around 4 Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Robert Chody said he was a little car sick because it had been awhile since he'd rode in a vehicle.

Kelley waived to the press before going into the jail where we're told he spent some time with his family.

In 2014 the Leander football star was sentenced to 25 years for sexually assaulting a little boy at an in-home daycare where he'd been staying. Kelley has a huge following that believes he's been innocent all along.

His attorney said former DA Jana Duty never wanted to take a second look at the case but new DA Shawn Dick says the evidence is credible enough to do that the Texas Rangers are currently investigating. Hampton's evidence points to another young man who lived in the same house and looked similar to Kelley.

Kelley's attorney said that other young man was found to have images of naked children on his home computer. This other young man is already in the Williamson county jail for unrelated charges we caught up with DA Shawn Dick at a hearing today for that other young man who we are not naming because he's not a suspect in this case just yet.

"It's a term we're avoiding using it's obviously something that the defense has alleged that he is the suspect and we are taking that allegation very seriously," Dick said. "Certainly in an investigation you want to keep an open mind. There are a number of possibilities, there could be different suspects, there could be no suspect and so it's important that the Texas Rangers keep an open mind as to who did this and if this was done and if we got it right, if we got it wrong."

Shawn Dick said the other young man was in court for a probation revocation hearing today. The court wants to make sure he stays in the country.

Sheriff Chody and Kelley's attorney Keith Hampton both spoke this afternoon. Kelley had granted an in-prison interview to Fox 7 last Friday but he canceled at the last minute.

Tuesday, Hampton said he's quote "shutting all that down." Calling interviews a "distraction."