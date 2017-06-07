Alamo Drafthouse hosts 'Li'l Hands on a Car Body'

In honor of CARS 3, the Alamo Drafthouse Austin is hosting two contests with a chance to win big! At least in the eyes of a four-year-old.

Contestants must be 18 months to 4 years old to participate. Kids that last the longest with their hands on a car will win the ultimate prizes. The theater is calling the event "Li'l Hands on a Car Body." The big winners get to go home with Power Wheel cars.

There are two age groups and two different contests.

The Junior Racers, 18 months to 2.5 years, will have three rounds that last max 15 minutes. There will be five minute breaks in between each set. The average between the three rounds will determine who held their hands on the car the longest.

Here are the Junior Racers rules from the Drafthouse website:

- At least one hand must be on the car at all times.

- There will be a 5 minute break between rounds or every 15 minutes.

- One parent can coach the child during the contest, but must stay on the outside of the contest area.

- No snacks except during breaks.

- We reserve the right to stop the contest or withdraw a contestant if we believe a child is in distress.

The Power Drivers, 2.5 to 4 years, will have one round with 15 minute sets. The kids will get five minute breaks in between each. The Drafthouse said if the Power Drivers last longer than an hour, a name will be drawn for the big winner.

Here are the Power Driver rules from the website:

- At least one hand must be on the car at all times

- No leaning or propping your weight against the car.

- One parent can coach the child during the contest, but must stay on the outside of the contest area.

- No snacks except during breaks.

- We reserve the right to stop the contest or withdraw a contestant if we believe a child is in distress.

- In the event that this goes on longer than an hour, we will draw the name of the winner.

The Drafthouse said no contestant will walk away empty handed though. Participating contestants will get a prize bag and Alamo tickets.